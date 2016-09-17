Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Michelle Stilwell of Canada (R) celebrates winning the gold medal in the women’s 100m at the 2016 Rio Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS)
RIO DE JANEIRO

The Canadian Press

Canadian wheelchair racer Michelle Stilwell won the 100 metres on Saturday for her second gold medal of the Rio Paralympics, and sixth of her career.

The 42-year-old athlete and politician from Parksville, B.C., won the 400 metres earlier in the Games.

Stilwell led from the gun Saturday to cross in 19.42 seconds. Kerry Morgan of the U.S. was second in 19.96, while Belgium’s Marieke Vervoort won bronze in 2012.

Stilwell is the only female Paralympian to win gold medals in different Paralympic sports. She won gold as part of Canada’s wheelchair basketball team at the 2000 Games.

She’s is also a Member of the Legislative Assembly in B.C., and is the B.C. Minister of Social Development.

