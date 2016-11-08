Paul Byron scored with 1:02 left in regulation time to snap a tie and lift the Montreal Canadiens to a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.

Byron poked in a loose puck from a scramble after Alexander Radulov passed it into the crease. The goal stood up to video review.

Shea Weber and Alex Galchenyuk also scored for Montreal (11-1-1), which posted a second straight win since a 10-0 defeat in Columbus on Friday night.

Colin Miller and David Pastrnak scored for the Bruins, who still had legs in the third period despite playing a second game in as many nights after their 4-0 victory Monday night over Buffalo.

Boston outshot Montreal 43-23.

The Canadiens received a pep talk from visiting golf great Jack Nicklaus in their dressing room before the game, but while it may have inspired a win, it didn’t keep them from being outshot for a fifth straight game, allowing 40 or more in three of them.

Boston had a 14-5 edge in the first period and kept up the pressure in the second, but it was Weber who got the first goal on rookie Zane McIntyre on a power play 3:58 into the second period. That started a run of three goals in a span of 70 seconds.

Andrei Markov slipped the puck to Weber on the left point for a blast inside the post for his fifth goal of the second and fourth with the man advantage.

Miller got his first of the season at 4:48 when his shot went off the end boards, off Carey Price’s stick and in the net.

Only 20 seconds later, Byron launched a Montreal counterattack and Radulov flipped a pass that Galchenyuk controlled for a backhanded goal, his fifth of the campaign.

Boston tied it 2-2 with one second left in a power play at 6:38 of the third when Pastrnak took a feed from John-Michael Liles and drilled a shot to the top corner from the left circle. It was the seventh power-play goal allowed by Montreal in its last three games.

Both teams are in the midst of busy weeks. The Bruins string of five games in seven days concludes with games against Columbus, Arizona and Colorado. Montreal began a run of four games in six nights that sees them play host to Los Angeles on Thursday and Detroit on Saturday before moving to Chicago on Sunday.

