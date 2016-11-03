Chicago Cubs celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 to win Game Seven of the 2016 World Series in Cleveland, Ohio ending America's longest sports drought in a thrilling 10th inning.
Chicago Cubs' Ben Zobrist watches his RBI-double against the Cleveland Indians during the 10th inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series.
(Charlie Riedel/AP)
Anthony Rizzo of the Chicago Cubs celebrates after Rizzo scores a run in the 10th inning.
(Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
The Chicago Cubs celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in Game Seven.
(Jamie Squire)
The Chicago Cubs celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in Game Seven.
(Matt Slocum/AP)
Chicago Cubs fans celebrate outside Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois.
(Scott Olson/Getty Images)
The Chicago Cubs celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in Game Seven.
(Gene J. Puskar/AP)
Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon celebrates with Ben Zobrist after Game 7.
(Matt Slocum/AP)
Cleveland Indians fans watch a big screen outside of Progressive Field Cleveland, Ohio during game 7 of the World Series.
(Justin Merriman/Getty Images)
Anthony Rizzo #44, David Ross #3 and Jason Heyward #22 of the Chicago Cubs celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in Game Seven.
(Ezra Shaw)
Actor Bill Murray (L) celebrates in the clubhouse with President of Baseball Operations for the Chicago Cubs Theo Epstein after the Cubs defeated the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in Game Seven.
(Elsa/Getty Images)
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta celebrates in the clubhouse after defeating the Cleveland Indians.
(Ken Blaze/USA Today Sports)
Chicago fans celebrate the Chicago Cubs 8-7 victory outside Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois early on November 3, 2016.
(Tasos Katopodis/AFP/Getty Images)
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo displays the Commissioner's Trophy as the team arrives at Wrigley Field in Chicago early Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016,
(Matt Marton/AP)
Grounds crew put a tarp on the field as the game is delayed due to rain before the start of the 10th inning between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians in Game Seven.
(Jason Miller/Getty Images)