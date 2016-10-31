Chicago Cubs beat the Cleveland Indians 3-2 during a nail-biting Game Five. The win narrows the Indians’ lead to three games to two, sending the Series back to Cleveland for Game 6 Tuesday night.
-
Game Five of the 2016 World Series at Wrigley Field.
(Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
-
Fans celebrate after Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Indians hit a solo home run during the Cleveland Indians World Series Watch Party at Progressive Field Cleveland, Ohio.
(Jason Miller/Getty Images)
-
Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross can't catch catch a foul ball hit by Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana during the second inning. First baseman Anthony Rizzo caught the ball off Ross' glove.
(David J. Phillip/AP)
-
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo reacts after catching a ball bounced off from catcher David Ross, left, who was trying catch a foul ball hit by Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana.
(Nam Y. Huh/AP)
-
Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward catches a fly ball hit by Cleveland Indians' Trevor Bauer during the third inning.
(Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)
-
Trevor Bauer of the Cleveland Indians claps after fouling out in the third inning after Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward catches the fly ball.
(Elsa/Getty Images)
-
Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant hits a home run during the fourth inning.
(David J. Phillip/AP)
-
Fans cheer during Game Five of the 2016 World Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians at Wrigley Field.
(Scott Olson/Getty Images)
-
Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez bunts for a single during the fourth inning.
(David J. Phillip/AP)
-
Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant, left, steals second as Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor misses the throw.
(Charlie Riedel/AP)
-
Mike Clevinger of the Cleveland Indians pitches in the fifth inning.
(Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
-
Aroldis Chapman of the Chicago Cubs pitches in the seventh inning.
(Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
-
Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward, left, steals second past Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis during the eighth inning.
(Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)
-
Fans fill the streets after the Chicago Cubs beat the Cleveland Indians 3-2 during Game Five of the 2016 World Series at Wrigley Field on October 30, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois.
(Scott Olson/Getty Images)