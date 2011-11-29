The Globe and Mail

BMO Field’s hat trick: Three sports, four games, five weeks, one stadium
Dallas Cowboys go from broken bones to breaking records with Dak Prescott
New England Patriots build strong defence as playoffs approach
Miami Dolphins taking victories despite giving up yards
Buffalo Bills fire coach Rex Ryan ahead of last game of season
CFL News
CFL’s top defensive player Solomon Elimimian re-signs with B.C. Lions
Alouettes promote assistant coach Kavis Reed to general manager
Wayne Smith: CFL all-star defied the odds with pro football career
Man who shot Riders’ Joe McKnight charged with manslaughter
Suspect in shooting of Roughriders’ Joe McKnight released
NFL News
Flag on the play: The NFL has an officiating problem, and they know it
Pittsburgh Steelers’ offence rolls to take AFC North over Baltimore Ravens
Lions’ Matthew Stafford on home turf leading Detroit into Texas
New York Giants win playoff berth after Saints best Buccaneers
NFL teams seeking a playoff berth should let the Giants’ loss be a lesson
Latest News
Steelers have playoff spot, bragging rights on the line against Ravens
Release by Miami Dolphins still leaves bitter taste in P.K. Sam’s mouth
Tennessee Titans stun Kansas City Chiefs with last-minute field goal
Patriots deal crushing blow to Broncos’ playoff hopes with 16-3 win
Buffalo Bills keep slim playoff hopes alive with win over Cleveland Browns
Beckham-led New York Giants inch closer to playoffs after defeating Lions
Packers beat Bears 30-27 after Rodgers’ big pass to Nelson
How the long snapper became the hardest NFL player to replace
Denver Broncos’ beat-down of Tom Brady led to some changes
Bad weather and poor performances mean some NFL stadiums are half-filled
With the Cleveland Browns still winless, the Detroit Lions can relate
London to get more NFL games next season, but not the good ones
Ryan Tannehill’s knee injury less serious than first feared
Los Angeles Rams fire coach Jeff Fisher after 42-14 loss
U.S. court won’t hear challenge to NFL concussion settlement
Pittsburgh Steelers overcome three interceptions to beat Buffalo Bills
Houston Texans best Indianapolis Colts with ‘unbelievable’ defence
Kansas City Chiefs continue to dominate in the AFC West
More NFL coaches are deciding to go for it on fourth down
Eli Manning has a long history against the Dallas Cowboys
-
NFL owners’ patience rewarded with potential playoff berths
-
Dallas Cowboys go from broken bones to breaking records with Dak Prescott
-
New England Patriots build strong defence as playoffs approach
-
Where the NFL playoff races stand as Week 17 arrives
-
Buffalo Bills fire coach Rex Ryan ahead of last game of season