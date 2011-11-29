The Globe and Mail

Crosby’s field goal seals Packers’ 34-31 win over Cowboys
Lewis scores three touchdowns, leads Patriots past Texans
Intriguing matchups ahead in divisional round of NFL playoffs
Revenge motivates Kansas City Chiefs’ rematch with Pittsburgh Steelers
Packers rule receiver Jordy Nelson out for Cowboys game
CFL News
Ottawa Redblacks bring back entire coaching staff for 2017 season
CFL’s top defensive player Solomon Elimimian re-signs with B.C. Lions
Alouettes promote assistant coach Kavis Reed to general manager
Wayne Smith: CFL all-star defied the odds with pro football career
Man who shot Riders’ Joe McKnight charged with manslaughter
NFL News
Latest News
Aaron Rodgers works his Hail Mary magic, Packers beat Giants 38-13
Oakland Raiders bow out early from first playoffs since 2002
Seattle Seahawks finally find their running game, beat Detroit Lions 26-6
“Big Three” power Steelers by Dolphins 30-12
Underdog Miami Dolphins fluke their way to the NFL playoffs
NFL teams are running the ball less, but those doing it well have an edge
NFL post-season features Canadian players in key roles
Denver Broncos coach Gary Kubiak leaves team, citing job’s toll on his health
New York Jets to stick with Todd Bowles as coach
Seattle Seahawks rally to beat San Francisco 49ers
New England Patriots finish regular season with perfect road record
NFL owners’ patience rewarded with potential playoff berths
Dallas Cowboys go from broken bones to breaking records with Dak Prescott
New England Patriots build strong defence as playoffs approach
Miami Dolphins taking victories despite giving up yards
Buffalo Bills fire coach Rex Ryan ahead of last game of season
Where the NFL playoff races stand as Week 17 arrives
Flag on the play: The NFL has an officiating problem, and they know it
Pittsburgh Steelers’ offence rolls to take AFC North over Baltimore Ravens
Lions’ Matthew Stafford on home turf leading Detroit into Texas
Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif entrenched in Chiefs’ offensive line