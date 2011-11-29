The Globe and Mail

Clemson Tigers look to spoil Alabama Crimson Tide’s shot at history
Oakland Raiders bow out early from first playoffs since 2002
Seattle Seahawks finally find their running game, beat Detroit Lions 26-6
“Big Three” power Steelers by Dolphins 30-12
Underdog Miami Dolphins fluke their way to the NFL playoffs
CFL News
CFL’s top defensive player Solomon Elimimian re-signs with B.C. Lions
Alouettes promote assistant coach Kavis Reed to general manager
Wayne Smith: CFL all-star defied the odds with pro football career
Man who shot Riders’ Joe McKnight charged with manslaughter
Suspect in shooting of Roughriders’ Joe McKnight released
NFL News
NFL post-season features Canadian players in key roles
Denver Broncos coach Gary Kubiak leaves team, citing job’s toll on his health
New York Jets to stick with Todd Bowles as coach
Seattle Seahawks rally to beat San Francisco 49ers
New England Patriots finish regular season with perfect road record
Latest News
NFL owners’ patience rewarded with potential playoff berths
Dallas Cowboys go from broken bones to breaking records with Dak Prescott
New England Patriots build strong defence as playoffs approach
Miami Dolphins taking victories despite giving up yards
Buffalo Bills fire coach Rex Ryan ahead of last game of season
Where the NFL playoff races stand as Week 17 arrives
Flag on the play: The NFL has an officiating problem, and they know it
Pittsburgh Steelers’ offence rolls to take AFC North over Baltimore Ravens
Lions’ Matthew Stafford on home turf leading Detroit into Texas
New York Giants win playoff berth after Saints best Buccaneers
NFL teams seeking a playoff berth should let the Giants’ loss be a lesson
Steelers have playoff spot, bragging rights on the line against Ravens
Release by Miami Dolphins still leaves bitter taste in P.K. Sam’s mouth
Tennessee Titans stun Kansas City Chiefs with last-minute field goal
Patriots deal crushing blow to Broncos’ playoff hopes with 16-3 win
Buffalo Bills keep slim playoff hopes alive with win over Cleveland Browns
Beckham-led New York Giants inch closer to playoffs after defeating Lions
Packers beat Bears 30-27 after Rodgers’ big pass to Nelson
How the long snapper became the hardest NFL player to replace
Denver Broncos’ beat-down of Tom Brady led to some changes
-
Aaron Rodgers works his Hail Mary magic, Packers beat Giants 38-13
-
Seattle Seahawks finally find their running game, beat Detroit Lions 26-6
-
Clemson Tigers look to spoil Alabama Crimson Tide’s shot at history
-
“Big Three” power Steelers by Dolphins 30-12
-
Oakland Raiders bow out early from first playoffs since 2002