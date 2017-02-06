Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A screengrab from an 84 Lumber advertisement.

A screengrab from an 84 Lumber advertisement.

84 Lumber posts ad with border wall deemed too controversial for Super Bowl Add to ...

NEW YORK — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

First -time Super Bowl advertiser 84 Lumber said its original ad showed “a wall” and was rejected for being too controversial. The ad that aired during the game showed a mother and daughter travelling through Mexico, then directed viewers to go online to see the conclusion of their story.

The website provided by the company appeared to be having some problems, but the full ad was also available on YouTube.

The spot posted online runs a little under 6 minutes and shows construction workers erecting a structure. The mother and daughter are then shown coming upon a towering wall, and appearing defeated. As it turns out, the workers were building a massive wooden gate in the wall, and the mother and daughter push through it to cross into the other side.

The ad ends with the words, “The will to succeed is always welcome here.”

While a few other advertisers hit on relatively safe themes of inclusiveness, the spot by 84 Lumber appeared to take a more direct stand against President Donald Trump’s promise to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Lady Gaga flies solo at Super Bowl halftime show (literally) (The Associated Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular