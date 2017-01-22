Emmy Award-winning actor and writer Keegan-Michael Key will host the NFL Honors show on Saturday, Feb. 4, when the Associated Press individual awards will be announced.

Country star Luke Bryan will sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl the next day in Houston. Bryan is a two-time Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association entertainer of the year and has been host of the ACM Awards for four consecutive years.

The two-hour prime-time honours special recognizing the NFL’s best players, performances and plays from the 2016 season will air at 8 p.m. on Fox. Among the awards presented are the AP most valuable player, coach of the year, comeback player, offensive and defensive player of the year. The newest Pro Football Hall of Fame class will be announced during the program.

Key is the co-creator and co-star of Comedy Central’s Key & Peele with Jordan Peele.

