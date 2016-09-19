Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Montreal Alouettes head coach Jim Popp argues with a referee during the second half of pre-season CFL action against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Winnipeg Wednesday, June 8, 2016. Popp will focus on GM duties while Jacques Chapdelaine takes over as interim head coach. (John Woods/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Montreal Alouettes head coach Jim Popp argues with a referee during the second half of pre-season CFL action against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Winnipeg Wednesday, June 8, 2016. Popp will focus on GM duties while Jacques Chapdelaine takes over as interim head coach. (John Woods/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Alouettes name Chapdelaine interim coach, Popp to focus on GM duties Add to ...

MONTREAL — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Jacques Chapdelaine has been named interim head coach of the Montreal Alouettes, while Jim Popp will focus solely on the team’s general manager duties.

The Alouettes have struggled to a 3-9 record this season with Popp holding both head coach and GM duties.

Chapdelaine joined Montreal before the season as wide receivers coach and special assistant to offensive co-ordinator Anthony Calvillo.

He has extensive experience as a CFL offensive co-ordinator, most recently with Saskatchewan in 2015. This will be his first stint as a CFL head coach.

Chapdelaine was the head coach of the Laval University Rouge et Or from 1997 to 2000, winning the first Vanier Cup in school history in 1999.

Popp has served as the Alouettes’ GM since 1996, helping the team to four Grey Cup titles. He has also stepped in as head coach on four occasions over that span.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Regina's new $278-million Mosaic Stadium, in numbers (CP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog