The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Montreal Alouettes have similar records, but their recent play shows two teams going in different directions heading into Saturday’s match at Mosaic Stadium.

Though eliminated from the playoffs, the Riders (5-10) are riding a four-game win streak and look poised to finish 2016 on an upswing.

The team has been in sync on offence, defence and special teams through most of those four wins. They’ve maintained stability over the past two months despite a rash of injuries.

On the other hand, the Alouettes (4-10) haven’t clinched a playoff spot, are on a two-game losing streak and have found little consistency on offence amid several personnel changes.

The team cut receiving yards leader Duron Carter on Monday, along with fellow receiver Kenny Stafford. Veteran quarterback Kevin Glenn was traded to Winnipeg in September, and Jacques Chapdelaine replaced general manager Jim Popp as Montreal’s interim head coach a week later.

On Saturday, offensive co-ordinator Anthony Calvillo will look to rookie quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. to turn around the Als’ sputtering offence against the Riders’ stubborn defence.

Calvillo said Adams’ ability to see the field as a play progresses is a valuable strength.

“I think if his first read’s not there, he’s able to go to a second and third read,” he said. “And to me, for a young quarterback, that’s pretty impressive, because that just doesn’t happen overnight.”

The 23-year-old Adams has seen limited action throughout the season, and Saturday’s game will be his first professional start.

Through three seasons at Eastern Washington University and one season at Oregon, Adams amassed 13,081 yards passing and 136 passing touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,379 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Adams said he’s excited to get the start and build off what was a productive work week for the Alouettes.

“I just know [the Riders] have some really good athletes on defence all around, especially up front,” he said. “The front four [defensive linemen A.C. Leonard and Jonathan Newsome] are very athletic,” he said. “I’ve got to go out there and take what they give me.”

Calvillo will be drawing up plays against a Saskatchewan defence that’s coming off of its lowest points-allowed game this season. In their win over Toronto last week, the Riders held the Argos to 11 points and 252 total offensive yards.

He said the Riders’ linebackers and defensive linemen are likely to cause Montreal’s offence issues because of their athleticism.

That, plus tricky rush and blitz schemes makes it hard to get first downs, Calvillo said.

When it comes to prepping Saskatchewan’s defence for Adams, Roughriders head coach and defensive co-ordinator Chris Jones noted there’s little CFL game film to use outside the pre-season.

“We’ve called everybody we know to try to find out what things maybe hurt him,” Jones said, comparing the young pivot to Edmonton’s Mike Reilly.

“He’s a very, very elusive guy. We’ve watched some college film on him. He’s a guy that you’ve got to keep in the pocket,” he said. “I mean if he doesn’t have his first or second read, then he’s going to get out and try to use his [running] ability.”

Riders middle linebacker Greg Jones, who leads his team with 77 total tackles, said he’ll also be ready for Montreal’s more experienced playmakers like running backs Brandon Rutley and Stefan Logan.

“It’s not going to be easy by any means. They’re going to come out and try to get a win,” he said.

