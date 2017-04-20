The Toronto Argonauts have acquired all-star receiver S.J. Green from the Montreal Alouettes in exchange for the a sixth-round selection in the 2017 CFL Draft and a conditional draft pick in 2018.

Green spent the last decade with the Alouettes and will be reunited with former Montreal head coach Marc Trestman and general manager Jim Popp in Toronto.

The six-foot-two, 216-pound native of Brandon, Fla., has 444 receptions for 6,626 yards and 42 touchdowns in 116 career CFL games. The two-time Grey Cup Champion, five-time East Division All-Star and 2013 CFL All-Star eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving mark four times with the Alouettes, with the most recent coming in 2015.

He missed most of the 2016 campaign with a knee injury.

“We are very comfortable with the progress S.J. has made rehabilitating his knee and according to his doctors he is on schedule to be ready for training camp,” Popp said in a statement.

