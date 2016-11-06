The 2016 CFL season was one of lost opportunities for Ricky Foley and the Toronto Argonauts.

Foley and his teammates cleaned out their lockers Sunday following a disappointing 41-17 road loss to the Edmonton Eskimos on Saturday night. Toronto (5-13) finished tied with the Saskatchewan Roughriders for the league’s worst record and missed the CFL playoffs.

And with the Grey Cup game being held Nov. 27 at BMO Field, Toronto lost out on a chance to play for a championship on home soil. That’s something the franchise did successfully in 2012, beating Calgary in the 100th Grey Cup game at Rogers Centre.

Much was expected of the Argos this year with the franchise under new ownership – Bell and Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment chairman Larry Tanenbaum – and relocating to a refurbished BMO Field. But the Argos allowed a CFL-high 586 points and were a dismal 2-7 at BMO Field.

