Toronto Argonauts head coach Scott Milanovich has quit the team, becoming the new quarterbacks coach of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

His departure comes four days after Jim Barker was fired as the Argonauts general manager.

Barker hired Milanovich in December 2011, his first job as a head coach in the CFL.

He lead Toronto to a Grey Cup championship in his first year with the team.

The Argonauts have struggled recently, going 5-13 last year and missing the playoffs.

