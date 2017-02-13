Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Toronto heads into the start of free agency — which opens at noon ET on Tuesday — without a general manager or head coach. (Glenn Lowson For The Globe and Mail)
TORONTO

The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Spencer Zimmerman says he has the authority to pull the trigger on deals for the Toronto Argonauts in CFL free agency.

Toronto heads into the start of free agency — which opens at noon ET on Tuesday — without a general manager or head coach.

Zimmerman, the club’s assistant GM, has handled the day-to-day duties in the football operations department since Jim Barker was fired as general manager late last month.

Head coach Scott Milanovich resigned shortly afterward Barker’s departure to become the quarterbacks coach with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

Argos president Michael Copeland is spearheading the organization’s search for a new GM, who will hire a new coach.

Toronto finished last in the East Division standings last year with a 5-13 record.

