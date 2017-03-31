The Toronto Argonauts released veteran defensive end Ricky Foley on Friday.

The six-foot-two, 258-pound Foley was in his second stint with Toronto. He joined the Argos in 2010 and remained through the 2012 season before spending the 2013 ad 2014 campaigns with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Argos made the move official in a statement. But before that, Foley took to social media to release the news.

“Released via text message by the assistant GM smh...Way to keep it classy #Argos,” he tweeted.

Foley rejoined the Argos in 2015. The 34-year-old native of Courtice, Ont., played in 76 career regular-season games and five playoff contests with Toronto, registering 184 tackles, 20 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.

He was named the top Canadian in Toronto’s 35-22 win over Calgary in the 100th Grey Cup game at Rogers Centre in 2012. A three-time CFL champion, Foley was the league’s top Canadian in 2009 while with the B.C. Lions.

The Lions selected Foley in the first round, fourth overall, in the 2006 CFL draft out of York University.

