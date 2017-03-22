Toronto Argonauts coach Marc Trestman unveiled the remainder of his staff Wednesday and it includes former CFL players Tyron Brackenridge and Kevin Eiben.

Brackenridge, a former Saskatchewan Roughrider safety, will serve as an assistant defensive backs coach to Corey Chamblin, the Argos’ defensive co-ordinator and assistant head coach who’ll also be in charge of coaching the secondary.

Eiben, a former linebacker who spent 11 of his 12 CFL seasons with Toronto, will handle the Argos special-teams. He follows in the footsteps of Mike O’Shea, the former standout linebacker who served as the Argos special-teams coach from 2010-13 before being hired as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ head coach.

“These are men of high character as well as great teachers in the science of football,” Trestman said in a statement. “Our players will enjoy being coached and mentored by them during the upcoming season.

“Now that we have our entire staff assembled, I look forward to building our three phases of football.”

Earlier this month, Trestman announced the appointment of Chamblin and Marcus Brady as offensive co-ordinator and quarterbacks coach. Toronto’s offensive coaching staff will consist of Mitch Browning (offensive line), Tommy Condell (receivers), Josh Moore (running backs) and Steve Walsh (senior assistant coach).

Condell originally joined the Argos as special advisor in February. Condell was the Hamilton Tiger-Cats offensive co-ordinator and receivers coach from 2013-15.

The other members of Chamblin’s defensive staff include Mike Archer (linebackers), Kerry Locklin (defensive line) and Gavin Lake (quality control). Wendell Avery will serve as Toronto’s assistant special-team coach.

