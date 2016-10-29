Jonathon Jennings threw two touchdown passes and the B.C. Lions moved into sole possession of second place in the West Division after a 24-6 victory Saturday over the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Lions improved to 11-5 and are two points ahead of the third-place Winnipeg Blue Bombers (10-7) in the standings with one regular-season game remaining for both clubs.

The Riders, already eliminated from playoff contention, dropped to 5-12 and disappointed a sold-out crowd in the last CFL game played at Mosaic Stadium.

Jennings hooked up on a 36-yard touchdown strike to Manny Arceneaux in the second quarter, a score that pushed the Lions’ lead to 15-3. They led 16-6 at halftime.

B.C. scored with its first possession in the third quarter, a 16-yard pass from Jennings to Terrell Sinkfield that extended the lead to 22-6.

Lions running back Jeremiah Johnson rushed for 101 yards and one touchdown.

The Lions defence bottled up Darian Durant and the Saskatchewan offence. Linebackers Adam Bighill and Solomon Elimimian each had two sacks, part of a six-sack effort from the Lions defensive unit.

The Riders offence did not take a snap inside the B.C. 15-yard line. Tyler Crapigna kicked two field goals for the Riders (42 and 23 yards). B.C. kicker Richie Leone struggled with his accuracy as he missed two field goals (45 and 29 yards) and two converts.

The final week of the regular season carries significant playoff implication in the West Division. The first-place Calgary Stampeders already have secured a first-round bye. Who hosts the division semifinal and who will cross over to the East Division is to be determined.

The Lions will host the Riders and the Edmonton Eskimos are at home to take on the Toronto Argonauts. Winnipeg will travel to Ottawa.

Mosaic Stadium played host to 611 WIFU-CFL regular-season games. The Riders boast a 329-268-13 all-time record. With Saturday’s game a sellout, more than 11.6 million fans have watched games at Mosaic Stadium since 1958 when the CFL started tracking attendance.

