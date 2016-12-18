Odell Beckham Jr. made another one-hand touchdown catch to delight replay fanatics, the defence turned in another stifling performance and the New York Giants inched closer to their first playoff berth since 2011 with a 17-6 win over Detroit on Sunday that snapped a five-game winning streak for the NFC North-leading Lions.

The win was the eighth in nine games for the Giants (10-4) and it gave them their best record through 14 games since 2008, when they opened 11-3.

The formula was the one the team has followed in Ben McAdoo’s first season: Just enough offence and a tough stingy, pass-rushing defence that has now come up with big back-to-back efforts against two division leaders in Dallas (11-2) and Detroit (9-5), giving up 13 total points across the two matchups.

Eli Manning (20 of 28 for 201 yards) threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Sterling Shepard on a 75-yard opening drive and then iced the game with a four-yard touchdown pass that Beckham caught with his left hand before prancing into the end zone for an 11-point lead with 5:20 to play.

Beckham, who had six catches for 64 yards, almost wasn’t done. He reversed field about three times on a 63-yard punt return that brought the remaining fans to their seats less than a minute later.

The electrifying return was nullified by an illegal block, but was simply a thrill to watch.

The Lions, who had rallied in the fourth quarter to win eight of their nine games, never came close to a comeback in this one as the Giants made them play on a long field all day.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford didn’t show any major issues playing with an injured middle finger on his throwing hand. He finished 24 of 39 for 274 yards and an interception, finding Golden Tate eight times for 122 yards.

The biggest play between the two was a 67-yard throw that gave the Lions first-and-10 at the Giants 11, trailing 7-3.

On first down, Zach Zenner fumbled at the end of a seven-yard run and Olivier Vernon recovered in the end zone.

Matt Prater accounted for the Lions’ points with field goals of 48 yards in the second quarter and 33 in the third.

The second cut the deficit to 10-6 – New York had got a 47-yard field goal from Robbie Gould late in the second quarter.

However, the Lions never got closer as New York limited Detroit to 5 of 14 on third down and 324 yards.

