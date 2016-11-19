Quarterback Jimmy Underdahl returned from injury in the second half to throw two touchdowns and lead the Calgary Dinos to a 50-24 victory over the St. FX X-Men on Saturday in the Mitchell Bowl.

Calgary will face the Laval Rouge et Or in the 52nd Vanier Cup next Saturday at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton. Laval beat the Laurier Golden Hawks 36-6 in the Uteck Bowl earlier in the day.

Underdahl has been sidelined for the past five weeks with a knee injury but came back to complete 11-of-16 passes for 217 yards and an interception. The senior QB also earned Mitchell Bowl MVP honours.

Adam Sinagra started the game in place of Underdahl and was 17 for 27 with 234 yards and one TD. Sinagra connected with defensive lineman Joel Van Pelt for a two-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

It didn’t take Underdahl long to knock off the rust. The Calgary native led the Dinos down the field on a one minute 52 second, 85-yard drive, capping it off with a 41-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Karl.

Jack McDonald caught the other TD while Jeshrun Antwi and Cole Kussmann ran in touchdowns for the No. 6 Dinos.

Calgary kicker Niko DiFonte added field goals of 41, 41 and 25 yards.

X-Men quarterback Tivon Cook connected with Dejaun Martin for two TDs. Cook finished the game 23 for 43 for 254 yards and an interception.

Jonathan Heidebrecht had three field goals from 15, 16 and 37 yards for No. 10 St.FX.

Notes: The Dinos also entered the game without leading rusher Bryce Harper and leading receiver Austen Hartley.

Report Typo/Error