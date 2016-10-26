Bo Levi Mitchell and the Calgary Stampeders will chase CFL history this weekend.

Calgary (15-1-1) visits the Montreal Alouettes on Sunday afternoon to conclude its regular season. A win would give the Stampeders the best regular-season record in CFL history, slightly better than the 16-2 mark the Edmonton Eskimos established in 1989.

But that year, Edmonton lost to eventual Grey Cup-champion Saskatchewan in the West Division playoffs. Mitchell and his teammates have said the regular-season accomplishments mean nothing unless Calgary can cap the 2016 campaign hoisting the Grey Cup next month at BMO Field.

Calgary hasn’t lost since suffering a 20-18 road defeat to the B.C. Lions on June 25. The Stampeders are riding a 16-game unbeaten streak and have won 14 in a row since a 26-26 tie with Ottawa on July 8.

Mitchell has been a big part of Calgary’s success. He not only leads the CFL in passing with 5,385 yards but is also tops in TD strikes (32) as the Stampeders’ offence is scoring a league-best average of 34 points a game.

Mitchell, the favourite for the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player Award, is more than just a one-man show. Calgary also boasts the league’s rushing leader in Jerome Messam (1,162 yards and an average of 5.8 yards per carry) and a leading candidate for the top Canadian award) and the Stampeders’ offensive line has allowed a league-low 18 sacks this season.

Calgary has already cemented top spot in the West but coach Dave Dickenson – whose 15 wins are a CFL single-season record for a rookie head coach – has incentive to go deep with his starters. The Stampeders not only have a bye next week but will watch the opening week of the CFL playoffs having already clinched home-field advantage for the West Division final.

Montreal (5-11) will miss the CFL playoffs but is coming off a 19-14 win over Saskatchewan as Vernon Adams Jr. was 11-of-24 passing for 177 yards and a TD in his CFL debut. But Calgary’s defence is the league’s stingiest, allowing just 20.7 points per game.

And the Stampeders are very adept at making life difficult for quarterbacks, having registered a CFL-high 49 sacks. What’s more, Montreal’s offence is averaging just 20.9 points per game, second only to Saskatchewan (20.4) and a league-low 299.1 net offensive yards.

Pick:Calgary.

Edmonton Eskimos versus Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Zach Collaros will start for Hamilton (7-9) after missing two games with a head injury. The Ticats clinched a home playoff game with last week’s 39-36 overtime win over Ottawa which also kept their hopes to finish first in the East Division alive. Edmonton (8-8) has clinched a playoff berth and could be visiting Tim Hortons Field next month as the West Division crossover opponent. The Eskimos trail both B.C. and Winnipeg by four points with two games remaining and are 3-3 versus Eastern opponents while the Ticats are 2-7 against Western teams.

Pick:Edmonton.

Ottawa RedBlacks versus Winnipeg Blue Bombers

A huge test for Ottawa (7-8-1) considering it’s just 2-5-1 versus West Division rivals. The RedBlacks had a chance to clinch first in the East last weekend but lost in overtime to Hamilton. Quarterback Henry Burris was 31-of-41 passing for 418 yards with three TDs and two interceptions. Winnipeg (10-6) comes off the bye week tied with B.C. (10-6) for second in the West Division. Matt Nichols threw for 301 yards and a TD in a 35-32 win over the Lions on Oct. 14, the Bombers’ second straight over their conference rivals.

Pick:Winnipeg.

B.C. Lions versus Saskatchewan Roughriders

After dropping two straight to Winnipeg, the Lions (10-6) beat Edmonton 32-25 last week to move into a second-place tie in the West Division with the Blue Bombers. Quarterback Jonathon Jennings threw for 272 yards and two TDs to Manny Arceneaux, who finished with eight catches for 132 yards. Running back Jeremiah Johnson also rushed for 108 yards. Saskatchewan (5-11) had its four-game win streak halted last weekend by Montreal as quarterback Darian Durant finished 23-of-35 passing for 188 yards and no TDs.

Pick:B.C.

Last week:1-3.

Overall:41-31-1.

