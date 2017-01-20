Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The Calgary Stampeders have signed head coach Dave Dickenson to a contract extension. (Jeff McIntosh/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CALGARY — The Canadian Press

The Calgary Stampeders have signed head coach Dave Dickenson to a contract extension through the 2020 season.

Dickenson guided Calgary to a CFL-best 15-2-1 record last season, his first as head coach. The 15 wins was a single-season league record for a rookie head coach and Dickenson was named coach of the year.

But Calgary’s season ended bitterly with a 39-33 overtime Grey Cup loss to the Ottawa Redblacks.

Dickenson joined Calgary’s coaching staff in 2009. He played quarterback for 13 pro seasons — 11 in the CFL and six with Calgary — and was the league’s outstanding player in 2000.

“It’s no secret I’m basically a Calgarian. I love it here, Dickenson said.” “It was important to commit to the club.”

Dickenson has won four Grey Cups as a player and coach.

“The goal is to do what we did (last year) and win one more game,” Dickenson said.

