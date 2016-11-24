Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell is the CFL’s outstanding player.

Mitchell was honoured Thursday night at the league’s awards banquet. Ottawa RedBlacks receiver Ernest Jackson was the other finalist.

The Football Reporters of Canada and nine CFL head coaches voted on the award.

Mitchell, 26, led Calgary to a 15-1-1 record in his 17 starts this season as the Stampeders finished with a league-best 15-2-1 record. He finished second overall in passing with 5,385 yards and threw a CFL-high 32 touchdown passes.

Running back Jerome Messam of the Stampeders is CFL’s top Canadian player. Messam is a Toronto native who grew up in Brampton, Ont. Hamilton Tiger-Cats slotback Andy Fantuz of Chatham, Ont., was the finalist. The 6-foot-3, 254-pound Messam was the CFL’s rushing leader with 1,198 yards.

Calgary’s Dave Dickenson is the CFL’s coach of the year. Rick Campbell of the Ottawa RedBlacks, last year’s winner, was the other finalist. Dickenson guided Calgary to a league-best 15-2-1 record in his first season as head coach. The 15 victories is a CFL single-season record for a rookie head coach.

B.C. Lions linebacker Solomon Elimimian is the league’s top defensive player. Montreal Alouettes linebacker Bear Woods was the other finalist.

Kicker Justin Medlock captured the CFL’s outstanding special-teams player award. Receiver/kick-returner Brandon Banks of the Tiger-Cats, last year’s award winner, was the other finalist. Medlock hit a CFL-record 60 field goals this season, his first with the Blue Bombers.

Derek Dennis of the Stampeders was chosen the outstanding lineman. RedBlacks centre Jon Gott was the other finalist.

Stampeders receiver DaVaris Daniels is the top rookie. Offensive lineman Jason Lauzon-Seguin of the RedBlacks was runner-up.

