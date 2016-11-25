CFL commissioner Jeffrey Orridge admits the Toronto Argonauts underachieved in their first season at BMO Field but says the franchise remains on the road to recovery.

Toronto (5-13) finished last in the East Division this season, the first for new owners Larry Tanenbaum, the chairman of Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment, and Bell Media.

The Argos were 2-7-0 in their new home.

But Orridge told reporters Friday at his annual Grey Cup address that the club’s ownership and new facility are signs the Argos are headed in the right direction.

Orridge also downplayed reports that lagging ticket sales have resulted in Toronto Grey Cup organizers resorting to giveaways for Sunday’s game at BMO Field, adding ticket promotions are a common business practice.

The Calgary Stampeders and Ottawa Redblacks meet in Sunday’s CFL title game.

