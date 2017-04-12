Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Canadian Football League Commissioner Jeffrey Orridge speaks at a news conference ahead of the CFL 103rd Grey Cup championship football game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, November 27, 2015. (LYLE STAFFORD/REUTERS)
Canadian Football League Commissioner Jeffrey Orridge speaks at a news conference ahead of the CFL 103rd Grey Cup championship football game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, November 27, 2015. (LYLE STAFFORD/REUTERS)

CFL commissioner Jeffrey Orridge to leave post in June Add to ...

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Jeffrey Orridge is out as CFL commissioner.

The league issued a statement Wednesday that Orridge and the CFL board of governors have agreed to part ways effective June 30.

Orridge was hired as CFL commissioner in March 2015, becoming the first African American chief executive of a major North American sports league.

Prior to joining the CFL, Orridge negotiated the media rights to several Olympic Games for CBC but was also with the broadcaster when it lost NHL rights to Rogers in 2014.

No reason was provided for the move, but in the CFL’s statement Orridge said he and the board had “differing views on the future of the league.”

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

New Roughriders quarterback Vince Young confident he’ll adjust to CFL (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular