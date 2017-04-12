Jeffrey Orridge is out as CFL commissioner.

The league issued a statement Wednesday that Orridge and the CFL board of governors have agreed to part ways effective June 30.

Orridge was hired as CFL commissioner in March 2015, becoming the first African American chief executive of a major North American sports league.

Prior to joining the CFL, Orridge negotiated the media rights to several Olympic Games for CBC but was also with the broadcaster when it lost NHL rights to Rogers in 2014.

No reason was provided for the move, but in the CFL’s statement Orridge said he and the board had “differing views on the future of the league.”

