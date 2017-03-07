Corey Chamblin is back coaching in the CFL.

The former Grey Cup-winning head coach was named to the Toronto Argonauts’ staff Tuesday. He’ll serve as the club’s assistant head coach under Marc Trestman as well as the club’s defensive co-ordinator and defensive backs coach.

The Argos also retained Marcus Brady as their offensive co-ordinator.

“I could not be more excited and grateful to have Corey and Marcus join our staff in their respective positions,” Trestman said in a statement. “These two men have not only established themselves as premier coaches in our league, their character and integrity as fathers, husbands, leaders and teachers makes this even more exciting for our entire organization, and of course, our players.”

Chamblin, 39, has previous CFL experience as a defensive backs coach (Winnipeg, Calgary 2007-2010), defensive co-ordinator (Hamilton 2011) and head coach (Saskatchewan 2012-15), leading the Riders to the 2013 Grey Cup title.

Chamblin was also named the CFL’s coach of the year following Saskatchewan’s championship run. He was fired as Roughriders head coach in August 2015.

“The opportunity to work with Marc for an organization with such a storied tradition like the Argonauts is an honour,” said Chamblin. “I look forward to getting know the entire staff and our players over the coming months as we prepare for the season.

“Together, we will build a defence that our fans will be proud of. One that plays fast, plays hard, and plays smart. I can’t wait to get started.”

Chamblin earned his first coaching Grey Cup with Calgary in 2008.

Brady, 37, returns as Toronto’s offensive co-ordinator, a position he’s held since 2013 under previous head coach Scott Milanovich. Brady reunites with Trestman, having served as Montreal’s receivers coach (2009-11) and offensive co-ordinator (2012) when Trestman was the Alouettes head coach from 2008 through 2012.

Brady helped Montreal win consecutive Grey Cup titles in 2009-10.

“Working for Marc in Montreal for four years was one of the most rewarding times of my career,” said Brady. “Marc was instrumental to my early development as a coach.

“And now to have another opportunity to work with him and a Hall of Fame-calibre quarterback like Ricky Ray, while returning to the city of Toronto and the Argos, is truly a blessing. Our familiarity with each other will only help as we prepare our offence for the upcoming season.”

Under Brady, Toronto’s offence has led the CFL in passing TDs three times and passing yards twice.

Report Typo/Error