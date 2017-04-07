The Edmonton Eskimos have fired general manager Ed Hervey.

Team president Len Rhodes confirmed the move Friday at a news conference. Rhodes said the search for Hervey’s successor begins immediately and Paul Jones, the club’s executive director of player personnel, will serve as interim GM until Hervey’s replacement is found.

“Yes we did win a Grey Cup but it’s not enough,” Rhodes said. “We’ve got to approach this differently.

“After winning the Grey Cup we didn’t fill the stands. The decision was mine.”

Hervey, 43, has served as Edmonton’s GM since December 2012 and built a Grey Cup-winning squad in 2015. He was in the final year of his deal and Rhodes said a new agreement couldn’t be reached.

The six-foot-two, 195-pound Hervey joined the Eskimos as a receiver in 1999 after spending time in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders. He was taken in the fifth round, 166th overall, in the ‘95 NFL draft by Dallas following his collegiate career at USC.

Hervey began his university career at Pasadena City College, where he played quarterback. He became a starter in 1992, registering 919 passing yards and 791 rushing yards en route to posting a 10-1 record.

He transferred to USC where he converted to receiver. Hervey became a starter as a junior but only had 22 catches for 219 yards playing with an ankle injury that did force him to miss two games.

Hervey had a knee injury as a senior, limiting him to just eight games. He finished his college career with 41 catches for 482 yards and three TDs.

Hervey appeared in 118 career games with Edmonton, registering 476 catches for 6,715 yards and 43 TDs over eight seasons. He won two Grey Cups as a player and in ‘06 received the David Boone Memorial Award his contributions to the community.

Hervey retired as a player March 20, 2007 and served as Edmonton’s head scout before being named as the club’s GM on Dec. 10, 2012. He added a third Grey Cup title in 2015 when the Eskimos beat the Ottawa Redblacks 26-20 in Winnipeg.

Overall, Edmonton posted a 40-32 record under Hervey, reaching the CFL playoffs in three of his four seasons at the helm.

