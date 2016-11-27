Eli Manning threw two touchdown passes to Odell Beckham Jr., Jason Pierre-Paul returned a fumble for a TD and the New York Giants extended their winning streak to six games, holding off Cleveland 27-13 on Sunday to keep the Browns winless.

Manning had three TD passes as the Giants (8-3) won their sixth in a row. They don’t overwhelm anyone, but the Giants do just enough to win and are in position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

Manning threw a 32-yard TD pass to Beckham in the second quarter and added a four-yarder to the star wide receiver with 5:10 left to finally put away the Browns (0-12).

Cleveland has lost 15 in a row since last season. It is 3-30 since ending the 2014 season with five consecutive losses.

Browns quarterback Josh McCown, back in the lineup after rookie Cody Kessler sustained his second concussion last week, finished with 322 yards passing and threw a TD pass to rookie Corey Coleman.

With his 37-yard completion to Victor Cruz in the second quarter, Manning moved past Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton (47,003) for eighth place in career yards. Up next for Manning is Warren Moon (49,325), but he’s got a long way to go to catch his brother, Peyton, who finished with 71,940 yards.

Report Typo/Error