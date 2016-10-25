Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Inside linebacker Todd Davis #51 of the Denver Broncos takes a knee at the goal line after returning from half time of the game against the Houston Texans at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 24, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
Inside linebacker Todd Davis #51 of the Denver Broncos takes a knee at the goal line after returning from half time of the game against the Houston Texans at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 24, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Football

Fan dies after falling while leaving Broncos football game Add to ...

DENVER — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Authorities say a fan has died after falling 30 to 50 feet at the Denver Broncos’ stadium after a game on Monday night.

Stadium Management Co., which operates Sports Authority Field at Mile High, said the fan fell over a stairwell railing.

The medical examiner’s office said Tuesday the man was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

His name has not been released and a Denver police spokesman did not immediately provide details about the investigation.

The incident occurred near the north end of the stadium following the Broncos’ game against the Houston Texans.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Peyton Manning takes NFL message to China (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog