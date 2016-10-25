Authorities say a fan has died after falling 30 to 50 feet at the Denver Broncos’ stadium after a game on Monday night.

Stadium Management Co., which operates Sports Authority Field at Mile High, said the fan fell over a stairwell railing.

The medical examiner’s office said Tuesday the man was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

His name has not been released and a Denver police spokesman did not immediately provide details about the investigation.

The incident occurred near the north end of the stadium following the Broncos’ game against the Houston Texans.

Report Typo/Error