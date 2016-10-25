Authorities say a fan has died after falling 30 to 50 feet at the Denver Broncos’ stadium after a game on Monday night.
Stadium Management Co., which operates Sports Authority Field at Mile High, said the fan fell over a stairwell railing.
The medical examiner’s office said Tuesday the man was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.
His name has not been released and a Denver police spokesman did not immediately provide details about the investigation.
The incident occurred near the north end of the stadium following the Broncos' game against the Houston Texans.