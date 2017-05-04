Five prospects for the 2017 CFL draft have been deemed ineligible for anti-doping violations, the league announced Thursday.

Kent State long-snapper Kain Anzovino, McGill receiver Moy McDonald, Carleton defensive lineman Daniel McNicholl and Calgary receiver Rashaun Simonise all had their draft years deferred to 2018 as a result of anti-doping rule violations for the use of banned substances.

The CFL also said Regina linebacker Michael Stefanovic is removing himself from this year’s draft even though a violation of the league’s anti-doping rules hasn’t yet been confirmed. The league added Stefanovic intends to exercise his right to a hearing.

The CFL said Stefanovic will also be eligible for the 2018 draft.

The 2017 draft is slated for Sunday evening.

