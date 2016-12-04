Joe Flacco threw for 381 yards and four touchdowns, and the Baltimore Ravens overwhelmed the Dolphins in the first half of a 38-6 victory Sunday that ended Miami’s six-game winning streak.

Baltimore (7-5) led 24-0 at halftime behind Flacco and a dominant performance from the league’s second-ranked defence. Flacco went 27-for-34 for 258 yards and three scores over the first 30 minutes, and the Ravens yielded only 115 yards and intercepted a Ryan Tannehill pass.

That was enough to provide the Ravens with their fourth win in five games and at least a share of first place in the AFC North.

Flacco finished with a franchise-record 36 completions in 47 attempts, by far his most impressive outing in an uneven season. He entered with 11 TD passes and 10 interceptions.

Miami (7-5) didn’t score until Tannehill threw a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter following a fumble recovery that started the drive at the Baltimore eight.

That made it 24-6, and Flacco answered with a 53-yard touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman with 12 minutes 49 seconds left.

Two of Flacco’s TD passes went to tight end Dennis Pitta, who’s enjoying a fine season in his return from a second hip surgery. Pitta had nine catches for 90 yards and leads Baltimore with 61 receptions, but he hadn’t reached the end zone since December of 2013.

Tannehill went 29-for-40 for 226 yards and three interceptions. He was picked off only once during Miami’s six-game streak.

