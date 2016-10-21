The New York Giants have yet to decide whether Josh Brown will stay on the team after admitting he abused his former wife, coach Ben McAdoo said Friday in a news conference that raised more questions about the franchise’s knowledge of the kicker’s off-field behaviour.

McAdoo faced repeated questioning about Brown following the Giants’ first practice in London, England for a game Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Brown did not travel to London with the team and the Giants organization has yet to say if he will be suspended or cut following the release of county police records in which the player said he physically abused his wife, Molly, over a protracted period. She told police in the documents released by the King County Sheriff’s Office in Washington state that the abuse and other threatening behaviour stretched from 2009, when she was pregnant with their daughter, to the Pro Bowl in January, 2016.

At the Pro Bowl in Honolulu, Brown’s wife said she called NFL security to move her and her three children to another hotel to avoid harassment from her estranged husband. She said he had pounded on their hotel door seeking to get in. The allegation is included in the final report filed last month by the local investigating detective, Robin Ostrum.

Brown’s former wife did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment from the Associated Press.

A law firm representing the kicker declined comment.

When asked whether the Giants knew about Brown’s behaviour at the Pro Bowl, McAdoo repeatedly said the team was still gathering information on the nine-month-old event. Finally, he said: “I’m not going to answer that.”

When a reporter asked McAdoo about his comments in August suggesting he would show no tolerance for players abusive of their family members, McAdoo said his comments then were more nuanced.

“When did I say zero tolerance?” he said, adding: “I do not support domestic violence, if that’s what you’re asking. I do not condone it.”

McAdoo described Brown as a “man of faith” who was trying to improve his behaviour and the Giants organization was supporting him in this. But when asked to explain how the Giants provided this or monitored his off-field behaviour, McAdoo said he couldn’t detail any specific acts of support.

The NFL’s official policy is to suspend players guilty of domestic abuse for six games on their first offence. Brown was suspended for one game, the Giants’ season-opening victory over the Dallas Cowboys, in punishment for his May 2015 arrest at his family home in Woodinville, Wash., on suspicion of assaulting his wife by grabbing one of her wrists as she tried to reach for a phone, leaving an abrasion and bruising. No charges were filed but the detective, Ostrum, gathered detailed statements from Molly Brown who also provided her husband’s written admissions of abuse in diary and e-mail entries.

The NFL said its investigators asked to see these records but were denied.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell suggested in a BBC interview Friday that Brown could face further punishment now that league officials can see the full King County evidence file detailing Molly Brown’s allegations of more than 20 episodes of alcohol-fuelled abuse and other threatening behaviour to herself, her two sons from a previous relationship and the couple’s daughter.

“We have asked repeatedly for those facts and the information that’s been gathered by law enforcement both orally and in writing. And we weren’t able to get access to it. So you have to make decisions on whatever information you have,” Goodell said in a transcript of the London interview provided by the BBC.

“We take this issue incredibly seriously. … When it happens we’re not going to tolerate it. So we have some new information here, we’ll evaluate that in the context of our policy and we’ll take it from there,” Goodell said.

In April, the Giants re-signed Brown to a two-year contract valued at $4-million (U.S.). When facing his one-game suspension, Brown in August said he was divorced from his wife, although police documents released Wednesday suggested that civil proceedings remain incomplete.

Report Typo/Error