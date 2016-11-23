They’ll be on opposite sidelines Sunday but Rick Campbell and Dave Dickenson are hardly strangers.

The two worked together as assistants with the Calgary Stampeders from 2012-13 before Campbell became the Ottawa Redblacks head coach.

Dickenson remained in Alberta and this season succeeded John Hufnagel as the club’s head coach.

On Sunday, both will chase their first Grey Cup title as a head coach when Ottawa faces Calgary at BMO Field.

The two kicked off Grey Cup week at the annual head coaches news conference at a downtown hotel.

Dickenson, 43, led Calgary to a CFL-best 15-2-1 record in his first season as head coach but also dealt with tragedy in September when Mylan Hicks, a defensive back on the Stampeders’ practice roster, was fatally shot outside a nightclub.

Campbell, 45, is in his third season with Ottawa and has the club in the Grey Cup game for the second straight year despite posting a 8-9-1 regular-season record.

Campbell was the CFL’s 2015 coach of the year and is a finalist for the honour this season with Dickenson.

