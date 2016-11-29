The Ottawa Redblacks are getting ready to hoist the Grey Cup on Bank Street today as they celebrate the city’s first CFL championship in 40 years.

The Redblacks and the city are planning a Grey Cup parade over the noon hour.

Veteran quarterback Henry Burris led the Redblacks to victory over the Calgary Stampeders in a drama-filled game Sunday.

Calgary entered the game as the heavy favourite after dominating the CFL in the regular season.

The parade will take about 30 minutes and will wrap up with a fan rally at Aberdeen Square.

Ottawa’s last Grey Cup title came in 1976 with the Rough Riders.

