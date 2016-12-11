The Houston Texans hoped to cash in on a hefty off-season investment in the offence.

Turns out, their rugged defence may still be the way to the playoffs.

On a day the Texans scored only one touchdown against Indianapolis, the defence forced three turnovers and stopped the Colts on fourth-and-one with 1 minute 24 seconds left in the game to preserve a 22-17 win on Sunday.

“What the defence did is truly unbelievable,” quarterback Brock Osweiler said. “It was like a playoff game.”

Win a couple more, and it will be a playoff game.

By snapping a three-game losing streak, Houston (7-6) and Tennessee remained tied atop the AFC South, though the Texans are better positioned because of season sweeps over the Titans and Colts (6-7).

The Texans won their second straight game in Indy after losing their first 13 and have won nine straight over division foes. This one sure wasn’t easy.

Nick Novak made five field goals, and Lamar Miller ran 21 times for 107 yards and scored on a two-yard run late in the first half for all of the points.

Osweiler, meanwhile, went 14-of-24 for 147 yards with no touchdowns despite twice starting drives inside the Colts’ 20-yard line.

Still, the old-school style played right into the hands of Houston’s defence, which picked off Andrew Luck twice and recovered a fumble after Jadeveon Clowney beat tight end Dwayne Allen on third-and-goal from the three-yard line.

They finished it off by beating the Colts with a blitz that forced an errant throw on Indy’s final play.

Luck blamed himself.

“Bad plays – I mean those turnovers,” he said after going 24-of-45 for 276 yards with two TD passes. “We didn’t execute and you’ve got to execute to have a chance to win the game.”

Frank Gore and Adam Vinatieri continue climbing the NFL charts. Gore, the Colts’ top running back, finished with 74 yards from scrimmage to move past Terrell Owens (16,185) for No. 11 on the NFL’s list.

And Vinatieri scored five points, ending the day with 104 to extend his NFL record to 19 100-point seasons. He’s achieved that feat nine times since joining the Colts, a franchise record.

Texans linebacker Brian Cushing finished with six tackles, giving him 639 in his career – breaking DeMeco Ryans’s franchise record (636).

While Houston ran 41 times for 185 yards, Miller reached the 1,000-yard mark for the second time in his career. The milestone came on a 20-yard run midway through the fourth quarter. He has 1,012 yards this season – a pretty good return for a team that signed the free agent to a four-year deal in March.

