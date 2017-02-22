Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Popp is the leading candidate for the Toronto Argonauts' vacant GM position. (Paul Chiasson/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Popp is the leading candidate for the Toronto Argonauts' vacant GM position. (Paul Chiasson/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Jim Popp the top candidate for Argos’ general manager post Add to ...

Dan Ralph

The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Former Montreal Alouettes general manager Jim Popp is the leading candidate for the Toronto Argonauts’ vacant GM position.

A source said Wednesday that Popp remains in talks with the Argos but a deal wasn’t imminent.

Popp didn’t immediately respond to a message from The Canadian Press.

Popp was photographed Tuesday night sitting with Larry Tanenbaum during the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 5-4 overtime win over the Winnipeg Jets at the Air Canada Centre.

Tanenbaum is the chairman of Maple Leafs Sports And Entertainment, which owns the Leafs, but is also the Argos co-owner.

“We have no comment on any speculation regarding our search for a new general manager,” Argos spokesman Jamie Dykstra said.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular