Former Montreal Alouettes general manager Jim Popp is the leading candidate for the Toronto Argonauts’ vacant GM position.

A source said Wednesday that Popp remains in talks with the Argos but a deal wasn’t imminent.

Popp didn’t immediately respond to a message from The Canadian Press.

Popp was photographed Tuesday night sitting with Larry Tanenbaum during the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 5-4 overtime win over the Winnipeg Jets at Air Canada Centre.

Tanenbaum is the chairman of Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Leafs, but is also the Argos co-owner.

“We have no comment on any speculation regarding our search for a new general manager,” Argos spokesman Jamie Dykstra said.

Montreal fired Popp on Nov. 7 after missing the playoffs for a second straight year. He’d served as GM since the franchise’s return to the CFL in 1996 and departed with one year remaining on his contract.

Last month, Toronto fired GM Jim Barker and, shortly afterwards, head coach Scott Milanovich resigned to become the Jacksonville Jaguars’ quarterbacks coach.

If Popp lands in Toronto, he could potentially bring in former Als coach Marc Trestman. Popp hired Trestman in Montreal in 2008 and, over five seasons, Trestman led the franchise to three Grey Cup appearances, winning in 2009 and 2010.

The Alouettes finished atop the East Division four times during Trestman’s tenure.

Trestman, 61, was 13-19 over two seasons as the Chicago Bears’ head coach before being fired in 2014. He was released as Baltimore Ravens’ offensive co-ordinator in October, 2016.

