In this Dec. 4, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)
Kaepernick donates $50,000 to Meals on Wheels after Trump swipe

The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Meals on Wheels has confirmed a $50,000 donation from former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The group that provides food for seniors in need thanked Kaepernick for his donation on Tuesday. It came a day after President Donald Trump took a swipe at Kaepernick during a campaign-style rally in Kentucky by taking credit for the lack of suitors for the free agent. Kaepernick’s refusal to stand for “The Star-Spangled Banner” ahead of 49ers games last season as a protest of police treatment of minorities became a topic of national debate.

Meals on Wheels faces a sharp funding cut under Trump’s proposed budget.

Kaepernick is also promoting a campaign to raise millions of dollars for drought relief in Somalia.

