Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Recording artist Lady Gaga performs the national anthem before Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. (Robert Hanashiro/USA Today Sports)
Recording artist Lady Gaga performs the national anthem before Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. (Robert Hanashiro/USA Today Sports)

Lady Gaga to headline Super Bowl halftime show Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

Grammy-Award winning pop singer Lady Gaga will play the halftime show at the 2017 Super Bowl, the musician and National Football League said on Thursday.

“The rumors are true. This year the SUPER BOWL goes GAGA!” the musician said on Twitter. The NFL retweeted the message, adding “Can’t wait. Let’s do this!”

Super Bowl LI is slated to be held in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5. The NFL said this would be the second appearance for Lady Gaga on the Super Bowl stage, opening last February’s game with a performance of the national anthem.

The Super Bowl is the most-watched event on U.S. television drawing more than 100 million viewers and the most expensive TV program for advertisers, who pay millions to secure 30-second commercial spots.

Last year’s half time show featured Beyonce, Coldplay and Bruno Mars who performed a mélange of some of the artists’ greatest hits. Other past performers included Michael Jackson, Madonna and The Black Eyed Peas.

Lady Gaga, known for frequent creative self-reinventions, is a six-time Grammy Award winner and has also won a Golden Globe and was nominated for an Academy Award.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog