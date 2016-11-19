Hugo Richard threw touchdown passes to Felix Faubert-Lussier and Jonathan Breton-Robert in the first quarter as the Laval Rouge et Or defeated the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks 36-6 in the Uteck Bowl on Saturday afternoon.

Richard and Sebastien Serre ran in TDs and Faubert-Lussier added two field goals for the Rouge et Or in front of 13,256 spectators at Telus Stadium.

Laval advanced to the Vanier Cup game Nov. 26 in Hamilton against the winner of the Mitchell Bowl later Saturday. The Rouge et Or will be seeking a ninth national university football title and a first since 2013.

The Golden Hawks avoided being shut out when quarterback Michael Knevel found Brentyn Hall in the end zone with 27 seconds left in the game. A two-point convert attempt failed.

The Rouge et Or, who upset the top-ranked Montreal Carabins in the Dunsmore Cup last week, dominated from the outset against a Laurier squad that was coming off a rousing comeback win over favoured Western in the Yates Cup game last week.

Only 8:30 into the game, Richard hit Faubert-Lussier with a 23-yard TD pass. On Laval’s next possession, he found Breton-Robert for a six-yard catch and run.

Faubert-Lussier, who took over placekicking duties from the struggling Dominic Levesque, kicked field goals of 27 and 34 yards while Serre ran in a TD from the three-yard line for a 29-0 halftime lead.

The Laurier attack came out strong in the second half, but a promising drive ended when Osayi Iginuan fumbled and Laval recovered. The Golden Hawks answered by forcing Vincent Alarie-Tardif to fumble at the Laurier six, but they couldn’t move the ball and a short punt gave Laval the ball back at the 37.

That led to Richard’s two-yard TD run at 13:03 of the third quarter.

Laurier lost star running back Levondre Gordon early in the second quarter with an injury.

