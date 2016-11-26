In the Canadian university football circuit, it’s hard to ignore the dominance of the Laval Rouge et Or.

Since the program was born in 1995, the Rouge et Or made nine appearances in the Vanier Cup, the national championship, winning eight titles.

So in their tenth appearance, it was only natural that the Rouge et Or came back from a 14-point deficit, only took their first lead with 21 seconds left in the third quarter, blocked a punt for the go-ahead touchdown and rolled with dominance to their ninth national championship victory, defeating the Calgary Dinos 31-26.

After taking a two-year hiatus from the Vanier Cup, quarterback Hugo Richard marched Laval back into Vanier Cup win column, finishing 25-for-32 for 339 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

At the beginning of Saturday’s final, Laval looked lost. They were caught off guard when Calgary’s Michael Klukas scored an 86-yard touchdown on their first play of the game, and didn’t expect the Dinos to march into the endzone on the preceding possession on a two-yard rush from halfback Anthony Anderson. Richard was sacked five times in the first half. At one point the quarterback called a timeout, not knowing what play should be called.

But Laval never really went away. After the Dinos went up 14-0, the Rouge et Or scored a touchdown of their own to split the lead. When Calgary scored a 43-yard field goal, Laval responded with a 38-yard field goal.

And to begin the third quarter, down by 10, Calgary coughed up a fumble on its own eight-yard line, which Richard translated into a touchdown to Antony Auclair to bring the Rouge et Or within three.

Calgary regained the lead midway through the fourth quarter off two consecutive field goals. And in a crazy series of events, the Dinos intercepted Richard, followed by Laval blocking a Calgary punt.

And it was minutes later when Richard ran it in for the go-ahead touchdown with 2:33 left in the game.

Calgary tried – they marched from their own 20-yard line to Laval’s 23-yard line, but couldn’t find the endzone. Three consecutive passes were knocked down to turn over the ball, and Laval ran out the clock to their ninth title.

Although Calgary quarterback Jimmy Underdahl did get the call to start his final university football game, he was replaced by Adam Sinagra in the second quarter after suffering an injury. He never returned, and Sinagra went on to finish 18-for-29 for 241 yards and one interception.

Cedric Lussier Roy was named the outstanding defensive player of the game, while Richard was named the outstanding player of the Vanier Cup.

