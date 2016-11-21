A man charged in the shooting death of a Canadian Football League player will appear for a preliminary hearing next May.
Nelson Tony Lugela was charged with second-degree murder in September after Mylan Hicks from the Calgary Stampeders died in a shooting outside a nightclub.
The 19-year-old appeared via video link in a brief appearance.
The court set a five-day preliminary hearing that is scheduled to begin May 29, 2017.
Lugela will remain in custody unless he decides to seek bail.
Hicks, a 23-year-old defensive back who was on the Stampeders practice roster, was shot in a parking lot after an altercation in the bar spilled outside.