A man charged in the shooting death of a Canadian Football League player will appear for a preliminary hearing next May.

Nelson Tony Lugela was charged with second-degree murder in September after Mylan Hicks from the Calgary Stampeders died in a shooting outside a nightclub.

The 19-year-old appeared via video link in a brief appearance.

The court set a five-day preliminary hearing that is scheduled to begin May 29, 2017.

Lugela will remain in custody unless he decides to seek bail.

Hicks, a 23-year-old defensive back who was on the Stampeders practice roster, was shot in a parking lot after an altercation in the bar spilled outside.

