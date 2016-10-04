The Toronto Argonauts are a lot younger now following Monday’s stunning release of four import receivers, but head coach Scott Milanovich still has his eyes on a CFL playoff spot.

Toronto (5-9) cut American receivers Vidal Hazelton, Kevin Elliott, Tori Gurley and Phil Bates a day after dropping a 38-11 road decision in Montreal.

Following the loss, Toronto’s seventh in eight games, Milanovich questioned the commitment of his players and promised changes.

The move was indeed a bold one, as Toronto remains very much in the East Division playoff race despite its struggles.

The Argos are third in the East Division, just two points behind Hamilton (6-8) and three in back of front-running Ottawa (6-6-1) but just two points ahead of Montreal (4-9).

While Toronto remains in playoff contention, it has very little margin for error as Edmonton (7-7) stands fourth in the West Division.

In the CFL, if the fourth-place team in one division has more points than the third-place finisher in the other, the fourth-place squad crosses over into the other conference and assumes the final playoff seed.

Toronto faces the uneviable task of having to win its four remaining regular-season games to garner a playoff berth. Two of those contests are against the league-leading Calgary Stampeders (12-1-1), who visit BMO Field on Monday.

Elliott and Gurley started at wide receiver and slotback versus Montreal and now will be replaced by Canadians Llevi Noel and Brian Jones, respectively.

