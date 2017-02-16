Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Ottawa Redblacks wide receiver Ernest Jackson (9) catches a touchdown pass during overtime CFL Grey Cup action Sunday, November 27, 2016 in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Ottawa Redblacks wide receiver Ernest Jackson (9) catches a touchdown pass during overtime CFL Grey Cup action Sunday, November 27, 2016 in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Montreal Alouettes agree to two-year deal with receiver Ernest Jackson Add to ...

MONTREAL — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

The Montreal Alouettes landed one of the top names on the CFL free-agent market Thursday by agreeing to terms with all-star receiver Ernest Jackson on a two-year deal.

The six-foot-two 220-pound native of Rochester, N.Y., had 88 receptions, 1,225 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns last season for the Ottawa Redblacks.

“The addition of Ernest brings a world of new possibilities for our new offence to perform well looking forward to next season,” Alouettes general manager Kavis Reed said in a release. “This signing is in line with our plan to put together a productive and spectacular offence for our supporters.

“Ernest is one of the most menacing offensive threats in our league. I am confident he will be among the fan favourites soon enough.”

Jackson, a CFL all-star last year, had 96 receiving yards on six catches and a touchdown in Ottawa’s victory over Calgary in the Grey Cup last November in Toronto.

The 30-year-old University of Buffalo product made his CFL debut in 2012 with B.C. He spent three seasons with the Lions before joining the Redblacks.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Henry Burris says he will enjoy Redblacks Grey Cup win 'forever' (CP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular