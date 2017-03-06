Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The Oakland Raiders are planning a move to Las Vegas. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)
Josh Dubow

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders have told the NFL they have found a new partner to finance their proposed stadium in Las Vegas: Bank of America.

A person familiar with the Raiders’ plans said Monday the team presented the new proposal with financing backed by Bank of America to the NFL’s stadium and finance committees. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the plan was not made public.

The Raiders had been seeking a new partner for the proposed $1.9-billion, 65,000-seat domed stadium after casino magnate Sheldon Adelson withdrew a $650-million pledge last month.

The state of Nevada has committed $750-million to the project, while the Raiders and NFL would pay the remaining $500-million if three-quarters of the league’s owners approve a move. A vote could come at the owners meetings later this month.

