Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Ottawa Redblacks' head coach Rick Campbell (C) runs practice ahead of the CFL 103rd Grey Cup championship football game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, November 27, 2015. (LYLE STAFFORD/REUTERS)
Ottawa Redblacks' head coach Rick Campbell (C) runs practice ahead of the CFL 103rd Grey Cup championship football game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, November 27, 2015. (LYLE STAFFORD/REUTERS)

Ottawa Redblacks bring back entire coaching staff for 2017 season Add to ...

The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Ottawa Redblacks head coach Rick Campbell and his entire coaching staff will return next season after guiding the CFL club to victory in the 2016 Grey Cup in Toronto.

Campbell will return for a fourth year at the helm. He has helped the Redblacks make back-to-back appearances in the championship game.

Ottawa defeated the Calgary Stampeders 39-33 in overtime last month at BMO Field.

“It’s exciting to have our entire coaching staff back for 2017, ” Campbell said in a release. “Their hard work and dedication played a huge role in us winning the 2016 Grey Cup. This continuity allows us to continue to grow and build a winning team for 2017.”

Campbell’s staff includes offensive co-ordinator Jaime Elizondo, defensive co-ordinator Mark Nelson, special teams co-ordinator Bob Dyce, offensive line coach Bryan Chiu, defensive line coach Leroy Blugh, receivers coach Travis Moore, defensive backs coach Ike Charlton, linebackers coach Derek Oswalt, offensive assistant Beau Walker and coaching assistant Patrick Bourgon.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Henry Burris says he will enjoy Redblacks Grey Cup win 'forever' (CP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular