Henry Burris passed for 338 yards and ran in one touchdown as the Ottawa Redblacks clinched first place in the CFL East Division Saturday with a 23-10 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Redblacks running back Mossis Madu had 21 carries for 125 yards and one touchdown to help boost Ottawa’s record to 8-8-1.

It’s the second straight East Division title for Ottawa, which gives the Redblacks a bye to the East final and home-field advantage for that game.

Winnipeg had been coming off a bye week with two straight victories, but sits at 10-7 with its playoff positioning still unclear.

The teams wrap up the regular-season next Friday with Winnipeg visiting Ottawa.

Burris completed 23-of-33 pass attempts with one interception and no touchdowns in front of 26,097 fans at Investors Group Field.

Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols threw three interceptions in the first half, taking his season total to eight.

Ottawa defensive back Abdul Kanneh picked Nichols off twice and Mitchell White once. Only the first one led to eight points.

Nichols finished 35-of-46 for 289 yards with one TD and the three picks.

Winnipeg also turned the ball over twice on downs, with one leading to a 15-yard field goal by Redblacks kicker Ray Early.

Ottawa receiver Ernest Jackson and backup up running back Patrick Lavoie each caught two-point convert passes.

Early also connected on a 29-yard field goal and a 68-yard punt single.

Winnipeg receiver Darvin Adams, playing his first game since breaking a collarbone July 28, caught a five-yard TD pass with 10 seconds left in the game.

Justin Medlock was good on a 37-yard field goal and one convert for Winnipeg.

Ottawa led 8-0 after the first quarter and 17-3 at halftime.

The Redblacks used Nichols’ first turnover for Burris’s one-yard TD plunge at 14:00 of the first quarter and the two-point convert catch by Jackson.

Ottawa’s next possession was a four-play, 71-yard TD drive that began with a 46-yard Jackson reception.

Madu finished it off with a three-yard run into the end zone at 2:31 of the second and Lavoie’s two-point catch to make it 16-0.

The punt single by Early bumped it to 17-0 at 6:50.

Nichols was intercepted for the second time in the game by White, but Ottawa couldn’t stretch its lead.

Medlock hit his 37-yard field goal at 14:20 of the second quarter.

Burris was then picked off by Winnipeg defensive back Bruce Johnson, but Nichols responded by throwing his third interception and the half wound down with Ottawa ahead 17-3.

Winnipeg turned the ball over on downs twice in the third quarter, including one on an unsuccessful fake punt.

The Redblacks used the second turnover on downs for Early’s 15-yard field goal at 14:20 of the third quarter, a drive aided by a 26-yard catch from Brad Sinopoli and a 40-yard run by Madu.

Ottawa’s 20-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter was boosted to 23-3 with Early’s 29-yarder at 7:53.

The Redblacks had a turnover on downs with less than two minutes left in the game.

Adams scored his touchdown to cap a 14-play, 100-yard drive by Winnipeg at 14:50.

