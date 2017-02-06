Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Russian President Vladimir Putin, second right, holds the 2005 Super Bowl ring belonging to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, left. (ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/AP)
HOUSTON — The Associated Press

Of the five Super Bowl rings Robert Kraft has earned as owner of the New England Patriots, one of them has an unlikely owner: Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kraft took part in a recent NFL Network series of interviews about Super Bowl rings and retold a story about his ring from 2005’s Super Bowl 39. He says he was on a business trip to Russia later that year when he showed the ring to Putin. Kraft says Putin put on the ring and didn’t give it back.

A Putin spokesman said in 2013 that the ring was a gift and the Russian leader would send Kraft a replacement if he wanted. The spokesman says Kraft’s ring is on display at the Kremlin.

