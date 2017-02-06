Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Eugenie Bouchard follows through after returning to Sloane Stephens in first round women's singles tennis at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Forget the Lombardi Trophy. The New England Patriots’ shocking comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51 earned one fan a date with Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard.

With the Falcons holding a big lead over the Patriots Sunday, Bouchard tweeted that she “knew Atlanta would win.”

A fan then asked her to go on a date if the Patriots somehow ended up winning and in what must have seemed like a low-risk reply, Bouchard said, “sure.”

Her final tweet of the night was one of resignation, “Lesson learned. Never bet against Tom Brady.”

The fan who asked for a date hasn’t said if Bouchard has gotten in touch to schedule their outing.

Bouchard, from Westmount, Que., is ranked 45th in the world.

