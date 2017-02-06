Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Eugenie Bouchard follows through after returning to Sloane Stephens in first round women's singles tennis at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Eugenie Bouchard follows through after returning to Sloane Stephens in first round women's singles tennis at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Eugenie Bouchard agrees to blind date with fan after betting against Patriots Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

Former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard says she will honor a promise to go on a blind date with a Twitter follower after losing a Super Bowl bet.

When the Atlanta Falcons appeared headed for a runaway victory in Houston on Sunday, the Canadian tennis player tweeted to her one million followers: “I knew Atlanta would win btw.”

That prompted a follower to ask her if she would go on a date if the New England Patriots pulled off a comeback victory.

Bouchard agreed, and was left to regret it after the Patriots defied the odds to win in overtime.

“Lesson learned. Never bet against (Patriots quarterback) Tom Brady,” she tweeted.

On Monday, Bouchard said she would “stay true to my word” and go on the date with her fan, who says he is from Chicago and is studying in Missouri.

Bouchard, 22, was a rising star in 2014 when she reached the Wimbledon final, but has slipped to 45th in the latest women’s rankings.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Brady and Belichick discuss Super Bowl win (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular