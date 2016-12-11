Le’Veon Bell scored three times and set a franchise record with 236 yards rushing in finding traction on a slick, snow-covered field, leading the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 27-20 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon.

The Steelers overcame three interceptions thrown by Ben Roethlisberger to win their fourth straight game to improve to 8-5 and keep pace in the AFC playoff race. The loss all but mathematically eliminated the Bills (6-7) from contention, and puts them in jeopardy of extending the NFL’s longest active playoff drought to 17 years – the longest since New Orleans ended a 20-year drought by reaching the postseason for their first time in 1987.

After scoring in the first half on three- and seven-yard runs, Bell put the game away on the opening drive of the third quarter. He had nine rushes for 72 yards alone and capped the 82-yard drive by waltzing into the end zone from five yards.

Bell also had 62 yards receiving to account for 298 of the 460 yards gained by Pittsburgh. It was the second three-TD game of his career, and first in which he scored three times rushing.

Bell broke the franchise rushing record set by Willie Parker, who had 223 yards against Cleveland on Dec. 7, 2006.

He also extended his streak to four-straight games with 100 yards or more rushing, a span in which he’s combined for 620 yards on the ground.

The Bills mustered no response on offence or defence at a time when both quarterback Tyrod Taylor and coach Rex Ryan are having their future in Buffalo questioned.

Taylor finished 15-of-25 for 228 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Lions 20, Bears 17

Detroit

Matthew Stafford ran for a go-ahead, seven-yard touchdown with three minutes 17 seconds left after throwing two interceptions in the fourth quarter, one that was returned for a score on the previous possession. Matt Barkley completed two passes that put the Bears in a position to at least attempt a tying field goal in the final minute, but both were negated by penalties, before Chicago turned over the ball on downs from the Detroit 44. The NFC North-leading Lions (9-4) have won five straight and eight of nine.

Washington 27, Eagles 22

Philadelphia

Chris Thompson’s 25-yard touchdown run with 1:54 remaining lifted Washington to a 27-22 victory over Philadelphia. Kirk Cousins threw two touchdown passes, including an 80-yard toss to DeSean Jackson, and had a pick-six. Washington (7-5-1) snapped a two-game losing streak and remained in the middle of a jumbled playoff race. The Eagles (5-8) have lost four in a row and eight of 10 after a 3-0 start.

Packers 38, Seahawks 10

Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers passed for 246 yards and three touchdowns as the Green Bay Packers routed the Seattle Seahawks 38-10 on Sunday. Seattle’s Russell Wilson threw a career-high five interceptions and the Packers (7-6) won their third straight game to keep their playoff hopes alive. They’re two games back of first-place Detroit in the NFC North, but play division opponents in the last three weeks of the season. Green Bay gained more than 300 yards in Seattle’s first game without former All-Pro safety Earl Thomas, out for the season with a broken leg.

