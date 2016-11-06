Rookie quarterback Dak Prescott threw three touchdown passes and kept any talk for Tony Romo unnecessary, leading the Dallas Cowboys to a 35-10 win on Sunday over the winless Cleveland Browns.

Rookie Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 92 yards and scored twice and durable tight end Jason Witten had 134 yards receiving for the Cowboys, off to their best start since 2007.

Prescott has won seven straight starts since losing the season opener, and with the Cowboys (7-1) leading the NFC East and getting better, there’s no reason for the team to accelerate Romo’s return from a back injury.

The miserable Browns (0-9) dropped their franchise-record 12th successive game going back to last season and are 3-27 in their past 30. They also started 0-9 in 1975.

Cleveland, which also lost 19 of 20 – also a team record – got just 28 total yards in the second half.

According to STATS, the Browns are the first team since the 1964 Denver Broncos to allow at least 25 points in their first nine games.

